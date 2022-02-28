Muscat: Eng. Nayef bin Ali al Abri, President of the Civil Aviation Authority, on Monday chaired the first meeting of the National Committee for Climate Change and the Protection of the Ozone Layer, which saw the participation of 31 members from various relevant authorities.

The meeting highlighted the requirements of the Department of Climate Affairs in the Sultanate of Oman, the compliance with the Montreal Protocol, and the National Strategy for Adaptation and Mitigation of Climate Change (2040-2020).

Al-Abri said that the Sultanate of Oman, like other countries in the world, is subject to many negative effects of climate changes, as it has witnessed many extreme weather conditions and destructive cyclones, a rise in temperatures, and a change in the pattern of precipitation.

He stressed the importance of joint action and the solidarity of all relevant parties in addressing the negative effects of climate change.

He emphasized the Sultanate of Oman’s interest in confronting the negative effects of the risks of climate change and contributing to reducing its challenges at the national and international levels, and in line with the priorities of Oman Vision 2040.

The Sultanate has supported several efforts in the field of climate affairs, notably ratifying all conventions and protocols concerned with climate affairs, issuing legislation on climate affairs, implementing a number of studies and research in the field of climate affairs, preparing reports such as the national communication, the biennial update report, and the nationally determined contributions report

It has also implemented a number of projects related to the Green Climate Fund.

The decision to form the National Committee for Climate Change and the Protection of the Ozone Layer was issued on January 31, 2021, headed by Al-Abri, President of the Civil Aviation Authority, and 31 members from all relevant authorities in mitigating and adapting to the negative effects of climate change.

This committee is considered a forum that brings together stakeholders to manage and follow up on issues related to climate affairs to ensure that the negative effects of climate change are confronted, appropriate mitigation and adaptation measures are taken, the ozone layer is protected and political and societal awareness is raised.

The functions of the committee are:

Contribute to the proposal and implementation of the necessary policies and national action plans to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, adapt to the negative impacts resulting from climate change, and protect the ozone layer in line with Oman’s 2040 vision.

Contribute to determining the position of the Sultanate of Oman on the issues raised in the negotiations and meetings of the parties to the agreements related to climate change and the protection of the ozone layer.

Follow up on the implementation of the decisions and recommendations of the meetings of the states parties to the aforementioned agreements and ensure that the obligations of the Sultanate of Oman towards those agreements are fulfilled.

Contribute to the preparation of national strategies related to climate affairs and the protection of the ozone layer and follow-up on their implementation.

Contribute to the preparation and review of studies, reports, and national communications in accordance with the requirements of the mentioned conventions.

Contribute to spreading awareness about climate change and its effects in different sectors, according to specialization.

Suggesting ways to qualify national cadres and build capacities in the field of climate affairs and the protection of the ozone layer

Periodically reviewing the progress of work and suggesting what is needed to activate and enhance coordination between all concerned parties and address implementation obstacles, if any.

