The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued an alert noting that several regions of Saudi Arabia will witness active dusty winds and high waves

Jeddah, Rabigh and the coastal parts will witness active winds accompanied by a decrease in visibility and high waves that will continue for 8 hours. NCM revealed in its report that the weather condition will start at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon and will last until 9 p.m.

The active dusty winds that limit horizontal visibility will also affect parts of the northern border regions, Riyadh, Eastern Province and Najran on Thursday, as well as parts of Makkah and Madinah regions, especially the coastal areas.

NCM said parts of the regions of Jazan and Asir will witness partly cloudy to cloudy skies with rainy thunderclouds.

Saudi Arabia is witnessing hot weather. Al-Ahsa and Dammam recorded the highest temperatures in the Kingdom on Wednesday — 47-48 degrees Celsius.

