Al AIN- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday, attended the graduation ceremony of the 46th batch of cadet officers at the Zayed II Military College in Al Ain.

The graduation ceremony coincided with the Golden Jubilee of the UAE Union and the college.

While greeting the graduates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "You are ushering in a new chapter by joining the armed forces to serve your nation." He said that a group of loyal, faithful and dedicated men had graduated from the Zayed II Military College over the past five decades, who took the responsibility of defending their homeland. They had shown shining examples of loyalty to the country, its leadership and people and stood beside those in need.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed also honoured the top achievers and congratulated the graduates on their success and wished them more such achievements.

Addressing the ceremony, Brigadier Amer Mohammed Al Neyadi, College Commander, said the college is entering the next 50 years guided by the leadership's wise directives and "The Principles of the 50".

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.