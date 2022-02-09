PHOTO
Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday reported 2,356 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.The total number of cases registered in the Sultanate has now reached 359,256, including 4,190 deaths.
The total number of recoveries is 331,473 while the recovery rate is 92.3 percent.In the last 24 hours, 114 patients were admitted to hospitals across the Sultanate of Oman, and the total number of inpatients is 432, including 71 in the Intensive Care Units (ICU).
