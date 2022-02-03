Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday reported 1,998 new cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases registered in the Sultanate has now reached 346,041, including 4,158 deaths. The total number of recoveries is 319,220 while the recovery rate is 92.2 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 100 patients were admitted to hospitals across the Sultanate of Oman, and the total number of inpatients is 345, including 56 in the Intensive Care Units (ICU).