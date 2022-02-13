The Ministry of Health is in the process of preparing a report on easing health requirements which will be submitted to the Higher Ministerial Committee for Corona Emergencies for discussion during the committee’s next meeting,” reports Al-Rai daily. The sources suggested that “the report prepared by the health team at the Ministry of Health will include a package of measures and decisions to ease restrictions, in light of the improvement in some indicators of the epidemiological situation in the country,”

The positive path in the epidemiological situation continued, with a remarkable improvement recorded in 5 indicators yesterday, in light of the decrease in the number of infections, hospital admissions, and active cases, in contrast to a high recovery rate.

The sources indicated to Al-Rai that the nature of the “Omicron” wave is “the sharpness in the upward curve and also in the decline,” and therefore the rates of improvement are expected to accelerate during the coming days after steep rise in infections, based on reading the epidemiological situation in some countries that witnessed a situation similar to that of South Africa.