The Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC), a major festival of fantasy and sci-fi-fun in Abu Dhabi, is offering a one-day Family Pass that includes four tickets with a 10% discount for the total bundle, costing AED410 ($112) rather than AED460.

The 10th edition of the event will take place from March 4-6 with pop-culture fans of every age having the chance to meet their heroes in person made all the easier with the special offer tickets, which are on sale at Platinumlist, Virgin and BookMyShow.

Packed with Marvel, DC, sci-fi and fantasy, and pop-culture fun, Superfan families can go for the three-day ticket that includes four passes with a greater discount of 25%, at AED840 instead of AED1,120.

General tickets start from AED115 for a one-day pass, AED280 for a regular three-day pass, AED500 for a three-day VIP pass and AED2,500 for a Super VIP pass.

VIP ticket holders will get access to fast-track entry and special queues at meet-the-stars sections, with each VIP ticket granting one exclusive celebrity meet-and-greet with a photograph or autograph voucher along with one hour of exclusive event access on Friday 4 March before the doors open to the public.

MEFCC recently announced some of its star-studded line-up that includes Hollywood actors Michael Rooker and Jon Bernthal, American voice actor Charles Martinet, and British actress Nathalie Emmanuel. Rooker is best known for his portrayal of Yondu Udonta in the blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy movies and has thrilled fans for decades with his take on complex characters in films and TV shows such as ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘The Suicide Squad’.

Organised in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and hosted at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec), MEFCC will feature a theatre where fans can catch exclusive trailers, and celebrity and industry panels that include screenings and Q&As. In addition, a Gaming Zone, powered by GamesCon, will give enthusiasts the chance to play in tournaments and test out the latest software and innovations.

Guests will also be able to get their hands on personalised commissions from regional and international artists. Each day will be packed with exciting activities including cosplay tutorials, and sessions in art, creativity, and animation from leading industry experts.

MEFCC is organised in accordance with Informa’s?AllSecure health and safety standards, which will run in parallel with DCT Abu Dhabi’s own stringent hygiene and safety protocols. –