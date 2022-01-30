Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, has visited Bhutan's pavilion at the Opportunity District in Expo 2020 Dubai.

She was received by Pem Zam, Director of Bhutan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, who briefed her pavilion's philosophy on cross-national happiness, which is based on four pillars; environmental conservation, better governance, social economics, and cultural preservation.

Al Shamsi also learned about various sections of the pavilion and the rich cultural heritage of the society of Bhutan.

At the end of the tour, Dr. Al Shamsi expressed her happiness at Bhutan's participation in the world expo and wished prosperity for the people of Bhutan.

