The level of horizontal visibility has reduced due to the influx of dust from Iran on the coastal areas near the Sea of Oman.

Oman Meteorology said: “The flow and spread of dust from the southeast of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the coastal areas overlooking the coasts of the Sea of Oman leads to a decrease in the level of horizontal visibility and will continue until tomorrow evening.”

