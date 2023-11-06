Heavy rains have been hitting parts of the UAE, and more rainfall is expected during the week.

Residents have taking advantage of the cool temperature and pleasant weather by exploring the outdoors.

Khaleej Times caught up with a few such residents who are taking advantage of the dip in temperatures.

From camping to staycations

UAE resident and avid camper Favas Thaniyeppil said, “I went to Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah where it was drizzling. The weather was so pleasant. Then later on Saturday, we went camping with a large group of 20-25 people. It was really nice. We always wait for this time of the year. The weather is not hot it’s neither too cold, just perfect.”

After experiencing the rugged wilderness of the scenic stay, he then headed to another winter hot spot in the UAE.

“We later went camping with a group of 20-25 people at Masfut in Ajman. Now we are going to the Hatta Dam for kayaking. These are the perks of the good weather here when you can do outdoor activities for extended periods.”

Families have also started unwinding by checking into hotels, which offer plenty of fun activities to keep all age groups busy.

American expat Natalia Miranda said, “When the temperature cools down, we always like to do staycations, and while we are working from the room sometimes, we take full advantage of the beautiful Dubai weather. This weekend we are at the Westin Mina Seyahi for a staycation."

"Although we didn’t see the rain here. the weather is perfect today. Usually what happens in the mornings is that the beach can get too sunny and then one starts feeling hot. But contrary to that, the soothing breeze in the morning today actually felt as if it was caressing our skin as we walked along the sandy shore,” she said.

“It’s been amazing since yesterday. We have been lounging on the beach, my seven-year-old son has been getting in and out of the water, playing there. Last night we had dinner by the beach at a restaurant in the hotel. That too seemed perfect.”

Shukri Deria, who has two school-aged children said, “The season for outdoor activities has started and it’s lovely. This morning the kids have classes but the plan in the afternoon is that they go to the park, explore the great outdoors with my husband, and play basketball. Winter months make a great time for open-air activities and sightseeing."

“The rain is always refreshing and welcoming for UAE residents. But it was a quick rain today in Abu Dhabi — maybe one that lasted only for 10 minutes. But it felt really nice and later it was followed by abundant sunshine.”

NCM issues warnings

While the weather gets better and residents head outdoors, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has asked people to remain cautious, especially when venturing into mountainous areas. The rain could bring floods and wet roads, which could be dangerous for motorists or hikers.

Videos shared by the authority on X show waterfalls gushing over mountains.

Early birds in Dubai also reported witnessing the showers on Sunday.

The Storm Centre social media account posted videos showing intense rainfall and flooding in Fujairah, where vehicles can be seen navigating through deep water.

Earlier yesterday, the NCM also warned community members to refrain from venturing into low-lying areas and valleys during rains. They especially advised people to avoid flood-prone areas and cautioned that coastal, northern, and eastern regions will continue to experience rainfall until at least 8.30pm.

Abu Dhabi Police took to X to warn motorists to exercise caution while driving in the rain and to pay attention to changing speed limits, which can be seen on electronic signs along the road.

Rain forecast in coming week

In this week, coastal, northern, and eastern areas may continue to experience rainfall between Monday and Thursday. The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

According to a statement from the NCM, “The country is affected by an extension of surface low pressure from the East with an extension of upper air low pressure. This is accompanied by a Jet stream (narrow bands of strong wind that generally blow across the globe). Convective clouds are scattered especially over Eastern and Northern areas associated with light to moderate rainfall and heavy over limited areas.”

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).