If you are a UAE resident, chances are you have heard this expat's voice, either on TV or the radio. He can even mimic American actor Morgan Freeman — in Arabic!

Elie Iskandar, the man who can do over 200 voices, is a 37-year-old Lebanese native who now resides in Dubai.

He has taken the world by storm with his remarkable vocal abilities which began as a hobby and led to a thriving career. Elie's journey is nothing short of fascinating.

It all began when Elie was just 8 years old. His mother sent him to deliver food to their elderly neighbour, an 80-year-old lady with a deep voice. Startled by her voice, Elie rushed home to share his encounter with his mother. In a heartbeat, he mimicked the voice, and that was the moment he discovered his talent.

Being an only child, Elie found solace in spending hours in front of the television. He would mute his favourite cartoons and effortlessly mimic every character he saw. It was clear from a young age that he possessed a unique talent.

