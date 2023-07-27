The Green Planet, Dubai’s only indoor rainforest – home to over 3,000 plants and animals across four levels – is welcoming its first black and white lemurs.

Known for their eye-catching black and white markings, with a white ruff around their necks and bright yellow eyes, the species are agile creatures often hanging from their feet to help reach ripe fruit, seeds, leaves, and nectar, playing a crucial role in pollinating the rainforest.

Living in nests high in trees, the species become independent at about four months and reach maturity around 20 months possessing a lifespan of approximately 19 years in the wild.

Endangered species

Found exclusively in Madagascar, the creatures are an endangered species of ruffed lemur known for their striking black and white fur patterns. Their arrival further strengthens The Green Planet’s commitment to conservation and education, raising awareness about the endangered status of all lemur species.

Joining Roxy and Kendrick, the indoor rainforest's resident ring-tailed lemur duo, the two rare black and white lemurs will charm visitors with their dynamic personalities and graceful movements. Guests now have the unique opportunity to observe both species side by side, gaining valuable insights into their behaviours and natural interactions.

