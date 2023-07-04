Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, an award-winning contemporary hotel in Dubai, has announced the official opening of the brand’s flagship destination for holistic wellness – J Wellness Circle .

Inspired by the heritage of traditional Indian wisdom and ancient approach to wellness, J Wellness Circle offers a range of treatments and rituals that blend a variety of classic healing techniques with the finest ingredients, delivered by well-trained experts that offer the iconic five-star Taj service.

Offering signature experiences exclusive to the brand, the spa invites guests to embrace harmony through different variations of massage therapy designed to melt away stress, lift spirits, and resolving muscle aches and pains. Guests can opt for Vishrama, a signature massage at J Wellness Circle which includes the release of knotted nerves using therapeutic Indian herbs and oil blends, or embrace an entrancing experience with the Trupti massage, that is inspired to bring on a good night’s sleep and restfulness.

J Wellness Circle is rooted in, and inspired by rituals of Indian royalty, providing guests with a multitude of options ranging from deep tissue massages, foot, head to eye treatments that release tension and a deep sense of relaxation. The spa offers beauty treatments from organic facials promoting a healthy glow, to a lymphatic draining experience designed to eliminate toxins and balance the flow of energy in the body.

J Wellness Circle consists of three single treatment rooms, a rooftop infinity pool with temperature control, a unisex gymnasium, a separate change area for men and women with lockers and shower facilities. The spa provides robes, towels, slippers, and personal amenities.

J Wellness Circle, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers is open daily from 9AM to 8PM. Advanced bookings for spa treatments are highly recommended to ensure availability.

This wellness haven offers a variety of treatments that can be moulded to one’s specific treatment plan, from the therapies including -

• Vishram; a deep muscular massage for profound relaxation.

• Trupti; a traditional head massage to relax and improve circulation and ease sore tired neck muscle.

• Pehlwan Malish; a traditional vigorous deep tissue massage with stretching

• Sammardana; a customized technique of muscle massage and mobility of joints

• Pada Mardana; a royal extravagance for weary feet.

• Champi; a treatment that helps in discharging muscular tension from the head, neck and shoulders to help relax and clear mind.

• Drishti: an authentic traditional treatment to ease eye strain, improve circulation and reduce dark circles

• Orja Dayaka; a deep-muscular energising massage

• Orja Dayaka; a deep-muscular energising massage

• Pavithri; A detoxifying massage with a unique blend of oils with the attributes of Tulsi, Ginger and Lime, this therapy liberates the body of impurities.

• Anana Lepa; a facial including a face massage that tones and nourishes the skin

