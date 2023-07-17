The Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, and Spartan, the world's leading brand of obstacle and endurance races, have teamed up again to host the Spartan Khorfakkan 2024 Race, being held on Saturday, 20th January, 2024.

The race is se to be a meeting place for enthusiasts of adventure sports and races in various categories and competency levels.

The second edition of Spartan Khorfakkan 2024 follows the success of the debut of the race this year with the participation of more than 2,250 people of various nationalities and more than 3,500 spectators. The race combines the joy of sports with the beauty of nature as the towering mountains of Khorfakkan and its stunning beaches form an ideal setting for the challenging and exciting endurance races.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said, "With the Spartan Khorfakkan 2024, we are once again looking to attract the largest segment of endurance sports fans locally, regionally and even globally, in order to celebrate a special day dedicated to sports and endurance races, including scaling walls, negotiating barbed wire barriers, swinging with ropes and various races amidst the wonderful nature that the city of Khorfakkan, the Bride of the East Coast, uniquely offers.

“We invite everyone to be part of this great sporting spectacle, which will be an opportunity for them to get acquainted with the beautiful coastal city of Khorfakkan, and enjoy a different touristic experience rich in both natural and archaeological splendour.”

The Spartan Khorfakkan 2024 Race, Allay pointed out, is part of the SGMB’s continuing efforts and overall strategy to support the vision and direction of the Emirate of Sharjah in encouragingsociety to adopt a more active and healthier lifestyle to protect itself from obesity and numerous other ailments. Sports is an effective way to get rid of psychological stress and tension as a healthy mind goes with a healthy body.

Those wishing to take part in the Spartan Khorfakkan 2024 Race can do so by registering themselves on the website, https://tickets-ae.spartan.com/event, either individually or with family and friends.

Competitions have been divided into three main races. The first race targets children between the ages of 4 to 14, and the distance ranges from 800 to 3200 metres. The second challenge, titled the Sprint Race, takes place on a track full of obstacles and covers a distance of 5km whereas the third race, titled Super Race, covers a distance of 10km.