AlUla: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with the Italian Cultural Heritage Conservation and Restoration Centre "La Venaria Reale" to enhance expertise in the field of restoration and conservation of cultural heritage, as stipulated in AlUla's vision in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



The cooperation between the Royal Commission for AlUla and La Venaria Reale follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Venice last May between the Minister of Culture and Governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, and the Italian Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano.

The program aims to raise awareness of the value of cultural heritage and enable the young Saudi male and female people in AlUla to learn about the latest technologies in heritage conservation.

The cooperation agreement includes a program to exchange knowledge and experiences in heritage conservation, including the participation of a team of 12 Saudi specialists in workshops to be held in the Italian city of Venaria as well as the AlUla Governorate.