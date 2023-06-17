Art and advertising collective MSCHF, based in New York, has come up with a microscopic luxury handbag for an auction.

The miniscule Louis Vuitton bag will be released next week for an auction.

The company announced the bag's release on Instagram, where they captioned it, "Smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, this is a purse so small you'll need a microscope to see it."

"There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturization."

A statement on how the once-functional handbag is now getting increasingly smaller and becoming a status symbol, the company said, "As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier".

The lime-green monogram bag has brought people across the world together, as the Instagram post receives mixed reactions from viewers, with many making jokes on the size of the tiny bag.

One Instagram user made a tongue-in-cheek comment saying, "I think it’s pretty average sized tbh". Whereas, another said, "I’m gonna steal it and eat it so no one can have it."

