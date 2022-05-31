JEDDAH — The visitors of the Jeddah Season 2022 reached two million in less than a month. The visitors to the citywide art, culture and entertainment festival, include Jeddah residents and tourists who belong to different age groups and nationalities.



The festival, which kicked off on May 2, attracts huge number of visitors in all its nine event areas. The visitors are enjoying international artistic performances and experiences that cater to their desires and tastes.



The Jeddah Season with the theme of “Our lovely days” showcases cultural diversity, global openness, and a blend of fun and entertainment. The festival strives to promote originality, heritage, arts, and the maritime identity that characterizes Jeddah, the Bride of the Red Sea.



As many as 2,800 activities and events, including Jeddah Art Promenade, exhibitions, concerts, theater performances, daily carnival with fireworks, and live shows, are taking place in nine main zones during the second edition of the Jeddah Season, which will last for 60 days.



With a great line-up of theatrical performances, concerts, spectacular shows and exciting events, Jeddah Season 2 promises to be one exciting festival for Saudi Arabia.



The event list so far has firework displays on Jeddah’s promenade, K-pop performances, science festival, and Fuzion circus show, in addition to concerts and plays performed by Arab and international theatre companies.



The Jeddah Art Promenade on the Jeddah waterfront is open for visitors free of charge until the end of the season.



The nine zones of the festival spread across Jeddah are Jeddah’s Superdome, Al-Jawhara Stadium, Jeddah Jungle, Jeddah Yacht Club, Jeddah Art Promenade, Jeddah Pier, Prince Majed Park, City Walk and Al-Balad.



The Jeddah Jungle zone will be home to the Kingdom’s biggest zoo, the City Walk zone will be hosting a huge comic-con event for anime-lovers, and Prince Majed Park will hold weekly bazaars, art exhibits and a fair. Jeddah yacht Club is featuring sea activities and beach hangouts with an exciting twist.



