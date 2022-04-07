The Indian Embassy in Kuwait says the window for Tourist Visas (including multiple entry visas) for Kuwaitis has been opened following improvement in Covid-19 situation in India and easing of travel restrictions with immediate effect. The embassy in its press release said visa applications, along with requisite documents and visa fee, may be submitted at the BLS International Outsourcing Centers of the Embassy.

The visa applicants are required to appear in person at the BLS Centre to capture the bio-metric data and photograph. Visa applications may be submitted at 3rd Floor, Jawahara Tower, Ali Al-Salem Street, Kuwait City; Mezzanine Floor, Olive Supermarket Building Jleeb Al Shuyouk and Al Anoud Shopping Complex, Mezzanine Floor; Makkah Street, Fahaheel from Saturday to Friday between 09:30 and 14:00 hrs (9.30 am to 2 pm). For further details regarding documentation requirements and visa fee, please refer to the BLS International website (https://www.blsindiakuwait. com/visa/requirements.php).

Meanwhile Ambassador of India to Kuwait HE Sibi George met recently, Ali M. Al-Dukhan, Chairman, Kuwait Airways Corporation. The discussions touched on bilateral ties, enhancing bilateral cooperation in the civil aviation sector, Diaspora related matters, and other issues of mutual interest.

