India has extended its ban on regular international commercial flights to/from the country till further orders, aviation regulator DGCA said in a statement today. However, the bubble flight arragements will continue.

International flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special passenger flights have been functioning between India and around 40 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

The DGCA notificcation said: "In partial modification of circular dated 26.11.2021, the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till further orders.

"This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," the circular said.

On January 19, 2022, the regulator had announced that the suspension of services would continue until February 28. The aviation industry was expecting the flights to resume by March 15.

