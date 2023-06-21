Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, has been recognised as the UAE’s leading attraction in the latest YouGov research ‘Sizzling Summers: Unveiling Leisure and Entertainment Trends in the GCC’.

In the research of over 2,000 respondents from the UAE and KSA, Global Village secured the top spot as the most visited attraction in the UAE over the past 12 months. Nearly two in five UAE residents chose Global Village, making it twice as popular as any other venue showing the broad appeal of Global Village as a family-friendly destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions.

Global Village also topped the list as the attraction that respondents intend to revisit in the next 12 months, with over a third of all those surveyed expressing their intention to visit Global Village within the coming year, said a statement.

Global Village welcomed a record 9 million guests during Season 27, which saw more than 90 cultures represented across 27 pavilions as well as 40,000 performances from over 40 different nationalities. Guests were also to experience over 175 rides and attractions, shop and dine at over 3,250 outlets and treated to 77 unique fireworks displays.

Earlier this month Global Village announced extended opening time for Season 28, starting October 18, 2023 to April 28, 2024.

With its diverse range of cultural offerings, thrilling attractions, and immersive activities, Global Village continues to set new benchmarks in delivering exceptional moments and cherished memories for millions of visitors from all around the world.

