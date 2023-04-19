Global Village, a leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, is inviting guests to celebrate a more wonderful Eid as it welcomes guests back from 4 pm onwards after the conclusion of Ramadan.

Lighting up the sky with daily fireworks displays during the Eid week, Global Village is sure to leave guests of all ages at awe as the park gears up to the end of Season 27 on April 30.

Guests will be able to witness amazing Eid traditions from around the world as they shop around the 27 pavilions that represent more than 90 cultures. Foodies are up for a treat with more than 250 outlets, serving delicious flavours for all tastes. Thrill seekers can head to Carnaval for an unforgettable experience with more than 175 exhilarating rides, skill games, arcade games and entertainment attractions for the entire family. The visit to Global Village will not complete without watching the spectacular shows that are returning for Eid on the Main Stage, Kids Theatre as well as the cultural shows across the different pavilions’ stages.

For those seeking a traditional Eid atmosphere, Majlis of the World is the perfect spot to spend quality time with loved ones during the holidays as it continues to welcome guest until the end of season.

Global Village guests can also immerse themselves in the Eid experience at the Eid Market located by Celebration Walk. The traditional market will be home to authentic Arabic pistachio ice cream, exquisite paintings by local artists, and an array of seasonal drinks.

In case you are keen on uploading amazing pictures to your feed and stories, Global Village will for sure not disappoint you as the park will light up with amazing Eid decorations, that are sure to get the likes of your followers.

In addition, the region's beloved family destination has launched the “Wonder-full Raffle Draw”, which gives guests the chance to win two brand-new MG GT & MG ZS cars to two lucky guests. Until April 27, guests can enter the draw with just their purchased entry tickets. The two winners will be announced on April 29 while Global Village continues to welcome guests until April 30.

