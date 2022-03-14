Global Village, a leading multicultural family destination in the UAE, has launched a fully digitized, one-stop portal for its travel trade partners through a photography competition with prizes worth AED40,000 ($10.880).

From tickets to world-class attractions like Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!, Carnaval fun fair and Harbour Force Stunt Show to dining and shopping opportunities, the new travel trade portal has everything needed to tailor the perfect package. With the latest and most up to date information available, it is easy to enhance an existing tour or simply introduce the multi-cultural destination to a new itinerary.

Jaki Ellenby, Executive Director, Marketing & Events, Global Village, said: “We, at Global Village, are committed to providing enhanced services to our travel trade partners and keeping them up to date on the latest happenings. Our easy-to-navigate, user-friendly portal acts as an enhanced informational hub with customised resources and essential tools where partners can easily book tickets and avail exclusive offers to simplify the travel planning and promotion process. We very much look forward to welcoming all of our partners on board and to working together to make this a great success.”

With a click of a button, the easy-to-use platform allows partners to download materials, including images, videos, brochures and offers. It is anticipated that portal will play a pivotal role in building relationships with tour operators, travel agents, and companies thereby allowing them to deliver a more superior, personalized services to their clients whilst raising awareness of Global Village as a top family destination.

To celebrate the launch of the dedicated portal for travel trade partners, Global Village is giving them a chance to win prizes up to AED40,000 at an exclusive photography contest. Until March 31, the park invites participants to get creative and capture photos representing people, dining, shopping, entertainment or attractions.

To enter, participants need to register on the new travel trade platform and print the confirmation email. They can present the email and a valid ID at Global Village Guest Care Centre to gain free access to the park during the competition period and click photos.

The best photo will win a gift card worth AED 15,000 and five category winners will receive gift cards worth AED 5,000 each. The categories are:

• Best overall photo [from any category listed below]

• Best photo in People category

• Best photo in Dining category

• Best photo in Shopping category

• Best photo in Entertainment category

• Best photo in Attractions category

Entrants can upload their photos on Instagram with the #GVTravelTrade hashtag and tag @globalvillageuae to participate. Each image counts as one entry and multiple images can be posted to increase chances of winning.

Winners will be notified by April 14, a Global Village statement said.

