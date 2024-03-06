The Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry is preparing to launch the first edition of the Dibba Ramadan Festival 2024, from 14th March to 8th April at the Dibba Exhibition Centre.

The Chamber aims to provide the necessary requirements for families during the Holy Month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr and offer distinctive Ramadan experiences for the emirate’s residents and visitors. Additionally, the festival, the first of its kind in Dibba Al Fujairah, aims to drive the retail sector and promote commercial and tourism activities.

The 26-day festival will feature various marketing, entertainment, and heritage activities, including daily and weekly draws, competitions, and valuable prizes for visitors. It will also feature many entertainment shows, games, and various types of folk and heritage arts, alongside popular and Arabic food stalls.

A Ramadan Majlis will also be organised, with several prominent figures participating. Additionally, every Tuesday will be designated a free entry day for children so they can enjoy the play area.