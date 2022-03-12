JEDDAH: A fashion industry exhibition got underway in Riyadh on Thursday to launch the latest technology, programs, and machines used in the sector.

The three-day event is being sponsored by the Fashion Commission and is being held under the supervision of Al-Naseej Al-Arabi, a leading textile company in the region.

Princess Noura bint Faisal, who is director of fashion development at the commission, attended the exhibition’s opening day.

Al-Naseej Al-Arabi tweeted earlier this week: “Dear customers, we are happy to invite you all to attend a fashion industry exhibit sponsored by the Fashion Commission @FashionMOC. In the presence of Princess Noura bint Faisal Al Saud and Mr. Burak Cakmak @CEOFashion_KSA the commission’s CEO, and a group of senior officials.”

Cakmak told the audience on the opening day that the exhibition was an opportunity for those in the fashion sector to “meet each other, learn from each other, and also connect beyond the exhibition and stay in touch to learn.”

He said: “It will show what Saudi fashion can do and create a new solution and designs that can really stand out, and show how we can be proud of these designs.

“There are also workshops that are provided and I know that it will be a great opportunity for everybody, especially younger designers and brands, to be involved in these workshops to learn about the fashion sector and understand the best practice for work.”

The exhibition, “We Are Creativity,” explores the themes of technology and the future of the fashion industry.

It aims to create a significant boost for upcoming fashion projects in Saudi Arabia as it will help exhibition visitors and entrepreneurs in the sector to access a wide range of production technology.

It seeks to help entrepreneurs to obtain the appropriate information to start their projects and improve their investment decisions.

It is also aimed at helping people across the fashion industry to be updated with the latest developments in technology and tools so they can reflect the latest knowledge and products available in their future programs and goals.

“We Are Creativity” has activities aimed at supporting the fashion sector, including workshops and the chance to register for specialist training courses, and there will be a presentation of fashion projects from large companies and entrepreneurs.

The first day of the exhibition showcased an electronic sewing pattern program, US technology for taking measurements by mobile, digital printing, crystal embroidery, and other technology and machines.

Some of the fashion industry’s biggest technology and machinery firms are taking part in the exhibition, including ZSK, Brother, Bullmer, Wilcom, and Pegasus.

The Fashion Commission was established in Feb. 2020 by the Ministry of Culture.

It aims to develop the Kingdom’s fashion industry, while also amplifying Saudi heritage and identity, responding to global needs, and having a positive impact on the country’s economy.

Its initiatives to date include the Saudi 100 Brands program and the Fashion Futures event.

