With Eid Al Fitr approaching, Emirates is adding 23 flights and layering on additional seats between April 28 and May 8 to the four cities it serves in KSA, as well as to Kuwait, Beirut and Amman.

Along with the deployment of both A380s and Boeing 777s, Emirates will be layering on two additional flights on May 2 and 8 to serve demand in and out of Riyadh.

In Jeddah, the airline will add five flights served by its Boeing 777, and will be upgrading one of its existing flights to an A380, to become an all A380 operation.

Four additional flights to Medina

Medina will also be served with four additional flights during this time, and travellers from Dammam will also have the option of one extra flight on April 28 as they start their holidays.

This year, Emirates customers in KSA will be venturing to Dubai for their Eid Al Fitr celebrations, in addition to the Maldives, Paris, Bangkok, Mauritius, Manila and Los Angeles in the US.

Popular destinations for Kuwaiti travellers this year include Dubai, the Maldives, Manila, Bangkok, London, Mauritius and Paris and Emirates will be operating eight additional flights served by its Boeing 777 during Eid.

Beirut schedule

Emirates will be layering on three flights served by its Boeing 777s to the airline’s existing Beirut schedule to accommodate for more travellers as they head home to visit friends and relatives. Amman flights served by the Boeing 777 will also be upgraded with higher seat capacities.

Travellers can also can book special Emirates Holidays packages, with curated experiences, hotel stays and more to suit every preference and taste.

Keeping with Eid traditions, and providing a touch of Middle Eastern hospitality, the airline will be serving a specially crafted Eid menu for customers from May 2 to 5 for all GCC, Middle East and North Africa flights departing from and arriving to Dubai.

Choicest food

Customers across all classes can expect to tuck into succulent Chicken Gabuli or Prawn Biryani to start their celebrations. Emirates will also be serving decadent desserts like saffron and pistachio cakes for First and Business Class customers.

Economy class customers can also enjoy the chicken and prawn options and indulge their sweet tooth with soft and crumbly pistachio namoura or saffron cake to round off their meal. Customers travelling on the A380 in First and Business Class will also be able to enjoy a curated selection of Emirati Eid pastries and chocolates in the Onboard Lounge.

Emirates First and Business Class Dubai lounges will be offering customers Arabic Coffee, dates, traditional Eid sweets and two new flavours of ice-cream, cinnamon baklava and Arabic coffee with dates. Customers at Emirates’ dedicated Cairo and Singapore lounges will also be offered special sweets and savoury dishes.

Entertainments galore

Customers can sit back and relax with up to 5,000 channels of carefully curated entertainment featuring over 100 Arabic movies, including new releases Al Kameen, Al Shanta, and Khan Tiuola; over 45 popular Arabic TV series; 400 channels of Arabic music, including Pop, Classics, Khaleeji, Maghrebi and Arabic Fusion; 13 channels of Arabic podcasts and audiobooks; The Holy Qu’ran and more with ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system.

