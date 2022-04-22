UAE - That time of the year is finally around the corner! Marking the end of the holy month of fasting and prayers, Eid Al Fitr is spent in the company of family and friends with love, laughter and loads of sweets. So, whether you’re looking to spend some quality time with your loved ones or want to enjoy quiet me-time, these staycation spots have got you covered...

Located near buzzing hot spots like JBR, Dubai Marina and JLT, Media One Hotel has a two-night stay in store for you. With fabulous views, modern furnishings, and more, the offer is valid when a booking for two people is made for a one-night stay in the HIP room from May 6 - 7.

Location: Dubai Media City

Price: Dh400 per night (room for two)

A perfect spot for couples and families, Studio One is offering a one-night staycation, inclusive of breakfast. The breakfast is for two and will be in the double occupancy room. Guests have the choice of upgrading their rooms to Studio One’s Family Rooms for two adults and two children (subject to availability).

Location: Studio City, Dubai (from April 30 - May 7)

Price: Dh350 per night (room for two)

The ideal destination to spend a long weekend with your family, bnbme Holiday Homes have a spacious K3 villa in store for you. A 4BR, along with a maid’s room with five baths and your own private beach, pool, and garden. Nothing else could sum up Dubai’s luxury better.

Location: Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Price: Dh5,500 per night (8-10 adults)

A waterpark adventure for your staycation, Centara Mirage Beach Resort brings you a fun-filled package that is best suited for families and children. With unlimited access to facilities like lagoon pools, a lazy river, kids’ splash play area, the little ones are sure to have a jolly time.

Location: Deira Islands, Dubai

Price: Dh2,000 per night

With a scenic view and a 25 per cent discount on the available rates, Canal Central Hotel has the perfect Eid staycation

planned for you. Kids under 12 get a free stay during the

Eid holidays and you can avail a 15 per cent discount on restaurants and bars.

Venue: Business Bay, Dubai

Price: Prices may vary

Surrounded by dreamy waters, comfy beds to jump into, and the scent of the sea, Park Hyatt has a great offer to avail. Booking your stay here gives you a breakfast for two adults and two children (six to 12 years old) and a 20 per cent off on your bill while devouring from a variety of restaurants and bars.

Location: Port Saeed, Dubai

Price: Prices may vary

