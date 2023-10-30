UAE - Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has started the second phase of its 'Travel Behaviour Survey,' which will collect information from 21,000 people of different backgrounds.

The second phase will run until February 2024 and will cover labourers, tourists/visitors, and non-resident workers via workplace surveys. The move is part of the RTA's ongoing efforts to revise its road and transportation strategic plans and improve road and public transportation networks. The goal is to provide a pleasant and safe mobility experience while also keeping up with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority conducted the first phase of its broad survey from January to June 2023. The second survey phase was launched in response to the requirement to cover larger samples of targeted individuals and families.

The survey will collect information about the mobility patterns and behaviours. To ensure broad participation, the RTA is expanding the survey outreach strategies, including household surveys via face-to-face, internet, and mobile app interviews.

The results will be collated and analysed to produce data that will aid in the update of the authority’s strategic plans for roads and public transportation systems such as the metro, tram, public buses, and marine transport services.

“Since we see the public as an important contributor to RTA’s efforts to improve transportation services throughout Dubai, the authority encourages everyone who is approached to respond, as inputs are critical in shaping the future of Dubai’s road and public transit systems, as well as improving connectivity across the city,” a statement said.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

