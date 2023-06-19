Dubai’s summer is about to get a lot cooler with retail sales, promotions, raffles, and prizes. The annual Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) gives residents and tourists several reasons to chill as it returns from June 29 to September 3.

The shopping event’s opening weekend coincides with the Eid Al Adha break. This means residents and tourists can make the best of the holiday with citywide shopping deals, entertainment, events, and concerts.

Here are four things you need to know:

1. Up to 75% off

The world’s shopping capital will offer a host of retail deals during DSS. According to the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), “thousands of participating outlets” across retail brands are set to offer up to 75 per cent off. International and local brands will offer a range of deals and weekly retail promotions. The DSS will feature flash sales and unique promotions.

2. Prizes worth Dh20 million

The shopping event will host a series of raffles and competitions. Participating malls will offer shoppers the chance to win everything from cash to cars and even gold. Prizes worth Dh20 million will be given away this year.

3. Staycation offers

The DSS promises “special rates” for a taste of Dubai’s legendary hospitality. Families will get ‘kids go free’ offers at hotels and attractions, while special offers will be available for UAE residents.

4. Fine dining at special prices

During DSS, diners can sample set menus of signature dishes from some of Dubai’s best restaurants at “unmissable prices”.

The full calendar of events for this year's DSS will be announced on June 20.

