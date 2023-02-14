AL AIN - DAZ Festival opened its doors to visitors on 10th February, kicking off a dazzling 10-day celebration of family-friendly entertainment, F&B delights from across the region, concerts and immersive experiences.

The festival offers visitors an action-packed programme that includes art installations, Instagrammable moments at the electrifying and immersive Dazzle Haus, adventures in the Jungle Escape Room and fun with family and friends at the popular collaborative virtual reality game, Enter the DUAT.

Visitors can go on a culinary journey around the world that’s sure to delight the taste buds. At the DAZ Market, visitors can browse an array of local and regional brands or check out the special pods showcasing handmade crafts inspired by Emirati culture.

Music lovers can expect non-stop grooves with A-list regional artists taking the stage to perform their chart-topping hits. The DAZ Stage will be welcome superstars, including Grammy-nominated Rasha Rizk on 15th February, Egyptian sensation Tamer Hosny on 16th February, singer-songwriter Ahmed Saad on 17th February and Khaleeji music group Miami Band on 19th February.

Throughout the festival, families can also enjoy screenings of animated Disney classics inspired by nature, such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Jungle Book, and The Lion King.

Tickets for the festival are available on ticketmaster.ae and start from AED25 online and AED30 at the door. Visitors can purchase the add-on Festival Pass for AED110, with access to all free zones and attractions in addition to all paid experiences, except for the skill games and inflatables, which can be purchased separately at the festival.