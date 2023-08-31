RIYADH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, who is also chairman of the Council of Royal Reserves, announced that the council has approved the strategic targets of the Royal Reserves for the year 2030.



These targets support the comprehensive strategies of the Royal Reserves and focus on the protection of wildlife, afforestation activities, promotion of eco-tourism, and creation of job opportunities.



The approved targets contribute to supporting the Kingdom’s efforts for sustainability and environmental protection by contributing to the targets of the Saudi Green Initiative that is meant to protect 30 percent of the terrestrial and marine areas in the Kingdom by 2030.



The seven reserves constitute 13.5 percent of the total area of Saudi Arabia. These targets would also contribute to meeting the Kingdom’s afforestation targets, with planting more than 80 million trees by 2030.



The Royal Reserves are unique and exceptional destinations for ecotourism, and consolidate the Kingdom’s position as a leading tourist destination with attracting more than 2.3 million visitors annually, in addition to rehabilitating and protecting more than 15 archaeological and historical sites by 2030.



Under these targets, the Royal Reserves will protect and reintroduce more than 30 endangered native animals to the country.



It is expected that these environmental and tourism targets will contribute to providing many direct and indirect job opportunities for the local communities in the Royal Reserves.



It is noteworthy that the Council of Royal Reserves was established by a royal decree with the aim of defining the strategic directions of the system of royal reserves, preserving its environmental and natural components, resettling wildlife in it, promoting ways of its development and stimulating ecotourism, while ensuring that each reserve maintains its unique identity. Moreover, commissions for the development of royal reserves have been established, which are concerned with preparing strategies and plans and everything related to the management and implementation of operations.

