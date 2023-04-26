Muscat – British stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and radio and television presenter Jason Manford will perform at Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel on May 11.

Pan-regional concert promotion and production company MAC Global announced that it is bringing Manford to Muscat.

‘Hot off the heels of his most recent stand-up show, Like Me, which saw him put on 200 plus shows across the UK and Ireland, people in Oman are invited to experience a laugh-out-loud evening with Jason Manford, the British stand-up comedy sensation who is also the star of numerous TV shows that include 8 Out of 10 Cats, The One Show and A Question of Sport,’ MAC Global stated.

Rob McIntosh, CEO of MAC Global, said, “Prepare to laugh yourself silly at Jason Manford: Live. Set to be an unmissable evening, Manford is one of the most popular comedians on the planet and you’re invited to watch him make his debut in Oman and perform his hilarious show for one night only. Seriously, it is not to be missed!”

Manford began his career in 1999 while working at the Buzz Comedy Club in Chorlton, Manchester in the UK. At 17, when working as a glass collector, he stepped in to fill an evening set when a performer didn’t show up which marked the beginning of his comedy career. Just six gigs later, he was crowned The City Life North West Comedian of the Year.

