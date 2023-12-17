DUBAI - Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has announced the ‘Most Beautiful Photo and Video Reel in Hatta’ competition in collaboration with the Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA).

The contest forms part of the inaugural Hatta Festival, a vibrant celebration of art, culture, sports and family entertainment in Dubai’s picturesque mountain region.

The Hatta Festival was launched by Brand Dubai in partnership with the Supreme Committee Overseeing Hatta Development as part of the latest #DubaiDestinations winter campaign.

The competition invites Hatta Festival visitors to capture cherished moments with their families, and the region's natural landscapes, activities and tourist hotspots.

Ali bin Thalith, Secretary General of the Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA), said, “We are pleased to partner with Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, to launch the ‘Most Beautiful Photo and Video Reel in Hatta’ competition. The contest forms part of our efforts to harness the power of visual storytelling to drive positive change and highlight the beauty, heritage and rich history of Hatta.”

“Our past collaborations with diverse organisations have consistently demonstrated the benefits of such competitions. Photographers have the opportunity to win prizes, showcase their talent and raise their visibility, while the organisers are able to bring together a valuable collection of visual assets. At HIPA, we are committed to promote photographic talent and build a repository of unique visual content.”

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said, "We are happy to join hands with the Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA) to throw light on the scenic beauty of the Hatta region and various activities and events held as part of the Hatta Festival.

“The competition offers a unique opportunity for both professionals and amateurs to participate in photographic and video competitions and capture the distinctive facets of Hatta through their creative lenses. The contest also provides a platform for visitors to share their artistic perspectives and experiences of Hatta. The contest reflects the significant role of visual media in highlighting the beauty and cultural and historical significance of a destination like Hatta.”

Al Suwaidi noted that the competition will remain open to festival visitors until 31 December, coinciding with the end of the Hatta Festival. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners of Best Photo and Best Video Reel.

Participation is open to all categories. To enter the competition, each participant must capture a photo or video, and then post it on their personal Instagram account. They should also follow both @HIPAAE and @BrandDubai accounts and use the hashtag #Hattafestival_HIPA to tag the HIPA and Brand Dubai accounts in their Instagram post.

Contestants can submit any number of photos. Video reels submitted must be between 30-60 seconds. Participants can also repost a previous photo or video on their accounts using the above hashtag.

The Hatta Festival is open daily from 15:00 to 21:00 on weekdays, and from 10:00 to 22:00 on weekends (Saturday and Sunday). The Festival invites visitors to explore what makes Hatta a truly unique place to visit including its exceptional destinations, cultural events, sporting activities, dining experiences and luxury resorts.

Featuring a range of activities and attractions for families and children of all ages, the Hatta Festival aims to showcase the uniqueness of the region and its recent development as an eco-friendly destination. The festival also aims to promote Hatta's cultural, historical and natural treasures, and encourage visitors to enjoy its breathtaking landscapes and recreational offerings.

The festival features a range of activities including traditional musical performances, light displays, food and beverage pop-ups, sports and live entertainment, providing families an intimate experience of Hatta’s culture, cuisine and natural grandeur.

The latest #DubaiDestinations winter campaign encourages residents and visitors to discover Dubai’s diverse leisure, dining, adventure and family-friendly activities that make the city a distinctive destination in the cooler months of the year.

The campaign is being rolled out over digital, broadcast, print and outdoor media to ensure it reaches large sections of local and international audiences. Brand Dubai is implementing the #DubaiDestinations campaign in cooperation with various stakeholders and the creative media community.