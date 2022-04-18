As UAE residents flock to the world’s largest book sale, the 'Big Bad Wolf' has revealed its list of bestsellers at the event.

Non-fiction and children’s books have dominated the sale charts, according to the figures released by the organisers. The Japanese self-help bestseller 'Little Book of Ikigai' has been the most popular book at the event.

The O’s Little Guides Collection, a set of three books from the editors of O, the Oprah Magazine, has also been flying off the shelves. The collection of essays, anecdotes and true stories features some of the best writing that has been published in the magazine over the past 15 years.

Mitch Albom’s 2003 bestseller 'The Five People You Meet in Heaven' and its sequel 'Next Person You Meet in Heaven' are the most popular among fiction aficionados.

Self-help books and children’s books have been the most sought-after categories with shoppers opting to buy more puzzles and activity books for kids.

TOP BOOKS:

- Little Book of Ikigai: The Secret Japanese Way to Live a Happy And Long Life

- Art of Reading Minds

- Body Language

- Art of War Illustrations

- Travel, Learn And Explore: Dinosaurs (puzzle)

- Next Person You Will Meet In Heaven

- Little Hippo: Little Giraffe’s Big Idea (Augmented Reality)

- Learn With Me 123

- Five People You Meet In Heaven

- The Diary of a Young Girl

- O’s Little Guides Collection- 3 Books

The Big Bad Wolf sale at the Sound Studios in Dubai Studio City, has now opened its doors to shoppers 24 hours a day. The sale which will run between April 14 and 25 has returned to the UAE after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The event, which houses over one million books, offers discounts of up to 80 per cent and titles for as low as Dhs 2. It features a range of genres including best-sellers, novels, science fiction, graphic novels and children’s titles.

