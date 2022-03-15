DUBAI: The Spring 2022 ready-to-wear womenswear shows finally came to a triumphant end last week, but fashion lovers did not have to wait long for the announcement of yet another fashion week. On Monday, the Arab Fashion Council and Dubai Design District announced that they have teamed up to bring back Arab Fashion Week Women’s (AFW), which is set to take place from March 24-28.

The five-day event, which is taking place in both a physical and online format, will feature more than 20 runway shows from regional and international designers, including Saudi label Death by Dolls, Filipino couturier Michael Cinco, Beirut-based brand Emergency Room, Palestinian couturier Ihab Jiryis and Polish label Poca Poca, among others. Designers will present their Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collections.

Weinsanto, in collaboration with the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (the governing body of the French fashion industry and Paris Fashion Week), will also be presenting during AFW.

The shows will take place in Dubai’s creative hub, d3, and in partnership with Meta (formerly Facebook), the shows will be broadcast live on social media platforms Instagram and Facebook.

Khadija Al-Bastaki, executive director of d3, said in a statement: “Arab Fashion Week is fast becoming a landmark event for creatives, brands and enthusiasts the world over, and every season reinforces Dubai’s position on the global fashion stage. We are confident this year will deliver on the promise of innovative and inspiring runway shows and our district’s commitment to rethink the regular through digital explorations, immersive activations, pop-ups and more.”

The public can also view the shows on large screens that will be dotted around d3.

Mohammed Aqra, chief strategy officer of the Arab Fashion Council, said: “Our mission remains to reinforce our commitment to empower and support designers operating in the Middle East and North Africa to adopt an innovative approach in their growth journey. Together with d3, we continue to champion Dubai’s role as the capital of the fashion industry in the region.”

