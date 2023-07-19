Al Ain Zoo, since its establishment in 1968, has been pivotal in preserving an extensive range of wild plants, particularly perennial trees. These magnificent trees, including Sidr, Samar, and Ghaf, have been carefully maintained and nurtured throughout the years, reflecting the Zoo's commitment to environmental conservation.

With approximately 100 trees scattered across different Zoo and the Al Ain Safari areas, visitors can marvel at their majestic size and sprawling branches. Al Ain Zoo has implemented various strategies to ensure the well-being of these perennial trees.

Aisha Saif Al Hamidi, the Unit Head of Landscape at Al Ain Zoo, explained, "We periodically maintain some of our perennial trees through pruning, while others are expertly relocated during construction projects and then replanted using an efficient irrigation system to ensure their preservation during the process."

Al Ain Zoo's efforts extend beyond the mother plants' care. The Zoo actively propagates these trees by collecting their seeds and storing them in a seed bank. When required, the seeds are then utilised for propagation. Additionally, the Zoo takes great care to protect the trees, removing and transporting them only when necessary, while using them to enhance green spaces and beautify the surroundings.

The trees at Al Ain Zoo serve multiple purposes; providing browse for animals, including Sidr branches, Ghaf, and other plants, and offering dates as fruits. Furthermore, the Zoo's horticulture team employs mulch derived from these trees to improve landscaping within the Zoo's premises.

Al Ain Zoo boasts a dedicated nursery called "Al Ghafa," named after the UAE's National Tree, the Ghaf tree, which holds great historical and cultural significance. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan bestowed special attention on the Ghaf tree, recognising its importance. The nursery continues to contribute to the conservation efforts of these cherished local plants.

The conservation of local plants aligns with Al Ain Zoo's mission to protect wildlife in all its forms. These plants are valued for their positive impact on sustainability, as they require minimal water consumption, provide cooling and shade, and possess remarkable endurance against the country's harsh climatic conditions.