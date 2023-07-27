UAE - Summer camps and activities help children develop lifelong skills, learn about independence, self-confidence, and teamwork.

While schools, nurseries, entities, and even malls in Abu Dhabi are hosting several interactive and productive camps, we brings you a diverse list of experiences for your children to enjoy this summer, including one at Louvre Abu Dhabi, being recommended by Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.

Till August 18, Maktaba – the library management department of the DCT – Abu Dhabi, is hosting a camp across its five branches. Themed 'Flavours from around the world', the camp offers children aged 6 to 18 years old an opportunity to explore culinary arts and discover cultural secrets through interactive reading workshops. Participants get to prepare delicious recipes from countries like Mexico, Japan, the UK, France, Lebanon and Italy. They will make dishes such as guacamole, apple pie, sushi, pizza, afternoon tea, jam-filled sable, potato gnocchi, chocolate chip cookies and hummus. For registration, contact Maktaba’s branches across Abu Dhabi.

The Art Studio at Manarat Al Saadiyat has launched a special art camp for children. Running till August 25, qualified instructors will take little ones on a journey of creativity with a variety of engaging and themed art activities and performances that will excite their senses.

The studio is a multi-disciplinary space designed to bring hands-on art education programmes, classes, workshops and outreach initiatives to children and adults. This particular camp has been designed for children aged 6 to 12 years. To secure a spot, pre-registration for the entire week is mandatory. For registration, contact +971 2 657 5807 or write to masartstudio@dctabudhabi.ae.

Louvre Abu Dhabi has launched an interactive exhibition for children as part of its family summer camp programme to let children and elders discover the wonders of the cosmos. And none other than Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is welcoming you to enjoy the exhibition titled: 'Picturing the Cosmos', which is an educational and inspiring adventure to the infinity of space through art.

"Through this journey, you will discover the cosmos and how it was depicted across different ages and cultures, in addition to interactive experiences such as the International Space Station and Mars camp," Al Neyadi said in a video message. The exhibition is being held at the Children’s Museum. Bookings can be made through the official website.

Until August 25, Hudayriyat Island is hosting an action-packed weeks of thrilling activities at its one-of-a-kind Circuit X adventure park. Combining education, fun, adventure, sports, skill-building, and creativity, the camp offers a well-rounded experience for those children aged six and above. Activities are split into water, with kayaking, splash park, pool, and beach inflatables, and land, with badminton, tennis, football, basketball, and yoga. Individuals can learn the values of teamwork through collaborative games, competitions, arts and crafts, and cooking workshops held under the supervision of trained staff. Those who are interested can register through the official website.

For a week starting August 7 to 11, Al Ain Zoo will hold summer camp under the theme 'Stories from the Zoo' for children aged 6 to 14 years. Until August 3, the zoo welcomes participants to book their slot for a unique journey in the wildlife that provides both learning and fun experiences. The participants will have an opportunity to be acquainted with animals. The programmes include animal observation activities, and group competitions to instill a sense of teamwork and cooperation, along with arts and crafts workshops and desert science learning at the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre. Registration can be done through email: education@alainzoo.ae or by calling 03 7992444.

