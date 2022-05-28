ABU DHABI - For many book-lovers visiting Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), reading is not only a creative and intellectual pursuit but a "beautiful" habit also, according to a young Emirati artist.

"I felt so when I found their interest in buying bookmarks from my stall. Many of them said colourful bookmarks will keep the books they bought beautiful," said Alyaziya Mohammed, 20, who manually designs bookmarks, stickers, coffee cups etc.

Alyaziya feels that book-lovers are serious about reading and the way they choose the bookmarks shows their creativity. "I am happy to see their creative interest and keenness to keep the books beautiful," she told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

This is the first time the young woman set up a stall at a major event to exhibit and sell her creative works. "I have been designing these things for a few years, but I was hesitant to appear in public with my works," said Alyazia who has been interested in drawing and painting since childhood.

It was her sister Sara Alsaadi, an Abu Dhabi government employee, who encouraged Alyaziya to display her works at ADIBF's Art Corner. "She was proven right. The appreciation from the visitors have made me more confident. Even there are many enquiries on bulk production of stickers and coffee cups etc." Alyazia said.

An engineering student who has taken a short break from studies for personal reasons, she is now thinking of making her creative pursuit a career. "I think there are a lot of prospects!"