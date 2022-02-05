The Republic of Congo celebrated its Expo 2020 Dubai National Day on 4 February with a visit by Anatole Collinet Makosso, Prime Minister of the Republic of Congo, and a business forum to showcase the country as a land ripe for investment and opportunities.

Collinet Makosso was welcomed by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Collinet Makosso said: "The Republic of Congo’s economy was impacted by the fall of oil prices and the health crisis linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. To revive the economy, a national development plan for 2020 to 2026 has been designed and adapted. It is based on six priority areas: agriculture, industry, real-estate development, tourism, special economic zones and the digital economy. These are all opportunities open to potential investors.

"Our country is a welcoming land with a legendary reputation that offers the best conditions for a win-win partnership. The Republic of Congo Pavilion, which I invite you to visit, will allow you to have a visual summary of our resources and to obtain details on your centres of interest." Sheikh Nahyan said: "The Republic of Congo’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai promotes the Congolese people as game-changers and sheds light on the innovative best practices put in place as the country overcomes its economic challenges and moves towards diversification.

"The UAE is proud to share strong bilateral relations with the Congo and we look forward to expanding our collaboration in various areas of interest to both our nations." Speaking at a press conference held for local and international press, Collinet Makosso revealed that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with the UAE to establish 12 small companies in the Republic of Congo.

Collinet Makosso said: "We came to Expo 2020 Dubai to re-establish the relationship between the UAE and Congo. We will leverage this opportunity to sign agreements. We already signed a memorandum of understanding to establish 12 micro-companies in the Congo and we are sure that we will meet investors and sign more agreements later on today." Collinet Makosso is set to open the business forum at Dubai Exhibition Centre later today, which will highlight his country’s economic, industrial, ecological and cultural potential, as well as opportunities for investment.

The Republic of Congo Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, located in the Opportunity District, showcases the country’s natural delights, including its renowned gorilla population and burgeoning eco-tourism sector. Visitors can enjoy the sights, sounds and culinary attractions of this Central African gem, as well as the investment opportunities that make the Republic of Congo an up-and-coming market.

