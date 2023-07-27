KUWAIT - Kuwait Meteorology Department said on Thursday that the weather is forecast to be very hot during the weekend and relatively humid in coastal regions.

Yasser al-Bloushi, the Head of the Marine Forecast division at the KMD, told KUNA that the country remained gripped with the Indian seasonal depression, coupled with very hot winds, northwesterly winds and light to moderate southeasterly winds, with sporadic dust.

Heat is forecast today at 47-49 degrees at maximum and drops to 30-33 degrees at night.

On Friday, the temperature is expected to range between 46 and 48 degrees maximum and falls at night to 32-35 degrees.

Al-Bloushi added in his statement to KUNA that it would be quite hot on Saturday hitting the 47-49 degrees' level during day time and dropping to 32-33 degrees at night.