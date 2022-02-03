Kuwait on Thursday said 5,990 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the country's caseload to 564,735, health ministry data showed.

Some 5,101 more people recovered from the virus to up the number of those to have overcome the disease to 507,174, according to ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, adding that the recovery to positive case ratio stands at 89.8 percent, he told the Kuwait News Agency.

Two fatalities linked to the virus upped the country's death toll from the pandemic to 2,503.

