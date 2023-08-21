KUWAIT - The Kuwait Meteorological Department said Monday, that the country is affected by scattered rains, sometimes thundery, accompanied by wind activity that may reach speeds of more than 60 kilometers per hour.

The winds would lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility in some areas, and sea waves rise of more than six feet, the department added in weather warning.

Last Friday, the country witnessed sporadic rain, sometimes thundery, accompanied by hail, with strong winds. (end) bmj.sam

