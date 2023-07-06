The meteorology department declared on Thursday that the weekend would witness intense heat particularly during the days amid the seasonal Indian wave coupled with very hot winds.

Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, the weather monitor, said in remarks to KUNA that today's temperature would hit the 46-48 level. The lowest forecast heat at night would be at 31-33 degrees.

On Friday, the weather will be very hot and humid in coastal regions with the forecast temperature is at 47-49 degrees maximum and 31-33 degrees minimum.

On Saturday, the intense heat wave persists with the heat highest level would be at 47-49 degrees and the lowest at 32-33 degrees.

