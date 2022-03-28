Riyadh: The Adviser at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, inaugurated today at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh, the “Eta'am” initiative for the year 2022, which aims to distribute 156,993 food baskets weighing 8,430 tons during the holy month of Ramadan, in 19 countries, benefiting 901,463 individuals worth SR37.498 million.



In a speech he delivered at the inauguration, Dr. Al Rabeeah explained that Ksrelief, as an extension of its continuous humanitarian assistance provided by the Saudi government to needy countries and peoples in all fields, is launching the “Eta'am” initiative to distribute food baskets to support food needs and improve living conditions for the neediest groups in several countries during the holy month of Ramadan, adding that the initiative is one of the dozens of humanitarian initiatives adopted by the center.



Dr. Al Rabeeah reiterated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is keen to contribute to humanitarian efforts, is considered the third country internationally in providing humanitarian aid in 2021, noting that since the establishment of the center in 2015, it has implemented 1,920 projects in various vital sectors in 79 countries around the world with a value of more than $5.646 billion.

This initiative comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom, represented by the center, to help countries in need and provide them with food security during various times and adversities.