The event’s logo is printed in the center of the entry stamp with the phrase “Asfarat wa Anwarat,” welcoming people upon their arrival into the country.

It is part of the season’s initiatives to demonstrate the Kingdom’s role in greeting and hosting visitors, as well as familiarizing them with the modern entertainment available in the event's 14 zones.

The capital's airport is one of the largest entry points to Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh Season has adopted different ways of welcoming people, including billboards on main roads and promoting its activities in popular places in the US, the UK, Kuwait, and the UAE.

Earlier in February, passengers boarded a plane from Paris to Riyadh that had been specially decorated with Riyadh Season colors and the ‘Imagine More” slogan.

They were taken on a creative journey and treated to a range of festival-themed surprises from the moment they boarded until they landed in the Saudi capital.

Riyadh Season started on Oct. 20, 2021.