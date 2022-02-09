AMMAN — Thirty-five COVID-19 deaths and 22,720 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Tuesday, increasing the caseload to 1,374,453, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 13,382, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at 30.11 per cent.

The statement added that there are currently 162,653 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 75,469 virus tests were also conducted on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 15,218,894, according to the statement.

The statement added that 11,833 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,198,418.

A total of 227 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 1,172, the statement said, adding that 229 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement said that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 23 per cent, ICU beds reached 38 per cent, while the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 14 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate has reached 30 per cent, 43 per cent for ICUs and 20 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 17 per cent, 14 per cent for ICUs and 12 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 9,580 infections in Amman, 2,997 in Irbid, 2,507 in Zarqa, 2,017 in Balqa, 1,184 in Mafraq, 1,156 in Karak, 853 in Jerash, 753 in Ajloun, 513 in Aqaba, 485 in Madaba, 293 in Tafileh, 274 in Maan, 60 in Petra District and 48 in Ramtha District.

The statement added that the total number of people who have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,622,016, while 4,283,265 have received their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,888,240.