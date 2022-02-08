AMMAN — Twenty-seven COVID-19 deaths and 21,626 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Monday, increasing the caseload to 1,351,733, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 13,347, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at 30.33 per cent, while the daily death rate among COVID-19 patients was 0.1 per cent.

A total of 71,294 virus tests were also conducted on Monday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 15,143,425, according to the statement.

The statement added that 8,170 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Monday, expecting the total number of recoveries after finishing the 14-day quarantine period to stand at 1,193,135.

The statement added that there are currently 145,251 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 267 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Monday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 1,209, the statement said, adding that 225 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 23 per cent, ICU beds reached 40 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 16 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 30 per cent, 46 per cent for ICUs and 17 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 18 per cent, 13 per cent for ICUs, and 14 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 9,209 in Amman, 3,082 in Irbid, 1,708 in Balqa, 2,058 in Zarqa, 694 in Jerash, 1,202 in Karak, 791 in Ajloun, 664 in Aqaba, 657 in Madaba, 280 in Ramtha District, 696 in Mafraq, 321 in Tafileh, 201 in Maan, and 63 cases in Petra District.

The statement added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,616,630 while 4,276,053 have received their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,883,926.