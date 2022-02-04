AMMAN — The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) has granted an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Pfizer's COVID-19 oral Paxlovid pill.

JFDA Director-General Nizar Mhiedat on Thursday said that EUA was declared after the administration’s technical committees evaluated the safety of the medication and favourable results were shown, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Used to treat mild-to-moderate COVID infection in adults above 18 years, Paxlovid comprises 100 mg ritonavir and 150 mg nirmatrelvir.

Paxlovid is available by prescription only, and it is not recommended during pregnancy, and breastfeeding should be interrupted during treatment.