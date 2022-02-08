Japan reported 159 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, a daily record, Kyodo news agency said.

It also recorded 101,278 new cases, Kyodo added, amid a surge in infections driven by the Omicron variant that has prompted the government to reinstate curbs in most parts of the country. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL1N2U506I

A total of 1,141 coronavirus patients were in serious condition across Japan as of Tuesday, the health ministry said, down from the previous day yet hovering around a four-month high. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2UF0Y8

Kyodo had earlier reported 155 deaths, but then updated its report with figures from more prefectures.

