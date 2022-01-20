RIYADH: Experts from around the world are set to take part in a four-day conference in Riyadh to discuss the future of e-learning and e-training in Saudi Arabia.

The event, which starts on Monday, has been organized by the National eLearning Center under the patronage of its CEO and Education Minister Hamad Al-Asheikh.

Titled “eLearning for Human Capability Development,” the conference will review the latest developments and opportunities in the field, and discuss ways to develop Saudis’ skills to enable them to compete in the global labor market.

Delegates will also review the experiences of groups like the EU, UNESCO and the International Labor Organization, and individual countries such as India.

The event will look at how platforms like edX, Coursera, and FutureLearn can help to boost people’s skills, and discuss ways to use e-learning to harmonize educational output with the needs of the labor market.

The conference will also include a number of workshops presented by experts and practitioners in various disciplines from around the world.

More details about the event are available at elhcd.nelc.gov.sa.