MUMBAI: India reported 159,632 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in the country.

The health ministry also reported 327 new deaths, taking the total death toll to 483,790. Total infections stand at 35.52 million.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by Lincoln Feast.) ((Nupur.Anand@thomsonreuters.com; +9122 68414388;))